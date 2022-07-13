UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UP Fintech from $5.40 to $5.70 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $4.39 on Monday. UP Fintech has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $723.52 million, a P/E ratio of -43.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in UP Fintech by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UP Fintech (Get Rating)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.