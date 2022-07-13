UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UP Fintech from $5.40 to $5.70 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $4.39 on Monday. UP Fintech has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $723.52 million, a P/E ratio of -43.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.
About UP Fintech (Get Rating)
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.
