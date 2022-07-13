Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TPC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tutor Perini in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

TPC opened at $8.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $440.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.32. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $952.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Tutor Perini’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.79%.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,343,305 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,876.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

