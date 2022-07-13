DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Bank of America

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.44% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.
NYSE:DD opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $85.16.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 53,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 99.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 17,072 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 20,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.4% during the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.
