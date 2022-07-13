DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Bank of America

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

NYSE:DD opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 53,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 99.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 17,072 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 20,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.4% during the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

