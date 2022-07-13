Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for CME Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CME Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.78 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Argus raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CME Group from $242.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

CME Group stock opened at $203.17 on Wednesday. CME Group has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,203,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CME Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,636 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in CME Group by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,772 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,960,000 after acquiring an additional 685,884 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $145,971,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

