Barclays Lowers Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target to $46.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BKR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

BKR opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 83.31 and a beta of 1.55. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $196,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,237,684 shares of company stock worth $2,488,942,236 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2,818.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 50,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 289,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

