Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Comerica in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $7.86 per share.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CMA. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.65.

Shares of CMA opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. Comerica has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,721,000 after purchasing an additional 397,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Comerica by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,121 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Comerica by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,893,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,638,000 after acquiring an additional 126,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,492,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after acquiring an additional 129,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

