Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2175 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of PAGP opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.43 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $12.84.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PAGP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 856,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after acquiring an additional 50,325 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Plains GP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Plains GP in the first quarter worth about $969,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Plains GP by 60.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Plains GP by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after buying an additional 3,318,007 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.