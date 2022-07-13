Swingby Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swingby has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $121,147.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 824,931,019 coins. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

