Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Lowered to $274.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $336.00 to $274.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.23.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $249.10 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.