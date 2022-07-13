Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Barclays

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $65.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

