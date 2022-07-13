Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Cut by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $4.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.42. The consensus estimate for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $14.73 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.92.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $154.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $184.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,121 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,700,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,457,000 after buying an additional 325,479 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,550,000 after buying an additional 242,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,133.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,585,868.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Neena M. Patil sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total transaction of $45,560.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,029,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,287 shares of company stock worth $7,923,242. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

