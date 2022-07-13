Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $158.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SWK. Mizuho lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.25.
SWK stock opened at $107.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $99.43 and a one year high of $210.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.66.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
