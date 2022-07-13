Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $158.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SWK. Mizuho lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.25.

SWK stock opened at $107.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $99.43 and a one year high of $210.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.66.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

