Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $135.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $166.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.67.

NYSE:DOV opened at $120.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. Dover has a twelve month low of $117.17 and a twelve month high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dover will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Dover by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

