Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.80 million-$74.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.37 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.09-$0.10 EPS.
Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -181.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.75.
Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Duck Creek Technologies news, insider Eva F. Harris purchased 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,103.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,839.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,206.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 256,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,559,000 after buying an additional 225,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,011,000 after buying an additional 100,095 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,783,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 369.2% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 96,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 75,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
