Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.80 million-$74.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.37 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.09-$0.10 EPS.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -181.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.75.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.90.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, insider Eva F. Harris purchased 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,103.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,839.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,206.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 256,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,559,000 after buying an additional 225,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,011,000 after buying an additional 100,095 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,783,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 369.2% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 96,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 75,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

