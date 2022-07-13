Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LNC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of LNC stock opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.92. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.07.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Lincoln National’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Lincoln National by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.