Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Barclays

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Get Unum Group alerts:

UNM opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unum Group news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,287,038.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,491.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,453 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,621. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.