Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Lowered to $156.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $178.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Shares of ETN opened at $126.88 on Wednesday. Eaton has a 1 year low of $123.18 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.11 and a 200-day moving average of $147.86.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 230,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 47,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

