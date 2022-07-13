Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Given New $189.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $229.00 to $189.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.36% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.18.
NYSE:ITW opened at $182.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $177.03 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
