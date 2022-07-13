Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Given New $189.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $229.00 to $189.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.18.

NYSE:ITW opened at $182.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $177.03 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

