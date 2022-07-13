GXChain Market Cap Reaches $42.66 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 20% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 13th. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $42.66 million and approximately $67,032.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000332 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000216 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

