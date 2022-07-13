DXdao Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16,635.00 (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 13th. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for approximately $408.06 or 0.02063764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DXdao has a market capitalization of $20.13 million and approximately $16,635.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DXdao has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.85 or 0.00419002 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000187 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000380 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005532 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000206 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

