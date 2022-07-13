Piper Sandler Lowers DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target to $56.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOCN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.81, a current ratio of 25.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -120.18 and a beta of 1.91. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 706.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

