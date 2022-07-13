Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $133.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ANET. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.55.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

NYSE:ANET opened at $98.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.90. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $115,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,207.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $120,801.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 511,976 shares of company stock worth $52,940,859. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after buying an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after buying an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,741,000 after buying an additional 3,511,113 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.