Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Humanigen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humanigen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Humanigen has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $211.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -0.79.

Humanigen ( NASDAQ:HGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 4,640.77% and a negative return on equity of 4,882.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humanigen will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dale Chappell bought 545,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $1,216,438.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,675,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,345,430.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Humanigen by 18.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Humanigen by 35.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Humanigen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

