abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SLFPF. Citigroup lowered shares of abrdn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 187 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.14) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of abrdn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.22) to GBX 225 ($2.68) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of abrdn from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Get abrdn alerts:

OTCMKTS SLFPF opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. abrdn has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.