USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. USANA Health Sciences also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.05 EPS.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, USANA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.67.
USNA stock opened at $67.46 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $63.49 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.77.
In related news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $99,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,727.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
