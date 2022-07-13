USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. USANA Health Sciences also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.05 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, USANA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.67.

USNA stock opened at $67.46 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $63.49 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.77.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $272.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $99,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,727.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

