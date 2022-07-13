Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,648 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Skyline Champion worth $12,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,163,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,633,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,598,000 after buying an additional 155,127 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 317,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after buying an additional 106,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 311,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,608,000 after buying an additional 101,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

In other news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $343,817.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

