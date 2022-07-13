Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $12.49 Million Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $12,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THG opened at $144.60 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.69 and a 1-year high of $155.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.79.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.26. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THG shares. StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, CEO John C. Roche sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total transaction of $143,131.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,618,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

