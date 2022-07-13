Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $12.83 Million Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Selective Insurance Group worth $12,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

SIGI opened at $87.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.10 and a 200-day moving average of $81.64. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.09 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

