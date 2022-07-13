Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 32,000 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 924,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of A10 Networks worth $12,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in A10 Networks by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in A10 Networks by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in A10 Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in A10 Networks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 416,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in A10 Networks by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric Singer sold 135,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $2,005,512.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 4,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $71,535.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,308 shares of company stock worth $7,348,989 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

ATEN stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.94.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

