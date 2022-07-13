Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,017 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Onto Innovation worth $12,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONTO. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 186.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.95 and a 52-week high of $106.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $241.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

