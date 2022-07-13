Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 55,108 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,108 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Steel Dynamics worth $13,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7,542.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average of $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.