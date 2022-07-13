Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Brinker International worth $13,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.39.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The company had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

