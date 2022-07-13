Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $13.56 Million Holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,493 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of SPX worth $13,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 12,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $684,452.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPXC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.07. SPX Co. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.90 million. SPX had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

