Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 18,986 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,986 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Southwest Gas worth $13,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 9.1% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the first quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the first quarter worth $18,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $131,012.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,726.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $62,599.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,655.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $794,112 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

SWX stock opened at $85.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.50%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

