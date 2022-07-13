Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $13.73 Million Position in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,389 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Sterling Check worth $13,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 4th quarter valued at $25,656,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 914,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 510,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 295,515 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 4th quarter valued at $3,911,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 4th quarter valued at $2,890,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STER opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average is $20.95. Sterling Check Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director L Frederick Sutherland acquired 43,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $658,099.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 312,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several research analysts recently commented on STER shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sterling Check from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

