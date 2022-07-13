Peregrine Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Masonite International worth $13,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

DOOR opened at $82.91 on Wednesday. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.90. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.70.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. Masonite International had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOOR. StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Masonite International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

