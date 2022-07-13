Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 126,842 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,842 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Core & Main worth $13,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $57,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,709.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main stock opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Core & Main from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

Core & Main Profile (Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

