Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,387 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,209 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $14,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $456.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -74.51%.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $13,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563,719 shares in the company, valued at $284,829,293.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at $272,785,364.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.44.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

