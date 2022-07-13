Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in Paramount Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 40,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGRE stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This is a boost from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -619.88%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

