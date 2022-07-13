Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 385 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 42,401 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,318,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 13.2% in the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 755.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $375.54 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $175.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.60.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

