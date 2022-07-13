Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,261 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Brigham Minerals worth $14,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,140,000 after buying an additional 224,462 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after buying an additional 204,245 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 690,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,566,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after buying an additional 39,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 137,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 100,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $3,240,176.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $199,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,998,462.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 826,002 shares of company stock valued at $24,653,275. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MNRL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.21. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.97.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Brigham Minerals Profile (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.