iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $137.40 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.55 and a 1 year high of $178.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.70.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

