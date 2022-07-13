Petix & Botte Co Has $380,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

NYSE PG opened at $144.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.28 and a 200-day moving average of $153.20. The company has a market cap of $347.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

