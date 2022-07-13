Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 8,508 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,980 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,508 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after buying an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $371,782,000 after buying an additional 1,082,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $93.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $170.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

