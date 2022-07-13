1,270 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Solidarilty Wealth LLC

Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,000. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,955,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 18,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,296.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,262.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,539.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.53.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

