Sciencast Management LP Sells 2,414 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Sciencast Management LP cut its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 432.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 173,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 392.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,806.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.83 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

