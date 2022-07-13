The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,612 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.1% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.56.

DIS stock opened at $93.60 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

