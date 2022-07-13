Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,541 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,864,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,622,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,379,033.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,442,766. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 437,029 shares of company stock valued at $61,758,615. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $173.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.