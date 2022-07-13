Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.14% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FINX. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 7,194.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000.

Shares of FINX stock opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.20. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $53.07.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

