Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 294.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,617 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

